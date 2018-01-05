BBC Sport's Kevin Kilbane praises the qualities of Ross Barkley after a man-of-the-match display against Bournemouth in the FA Cup in 2016, comparing the then Everton player to former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne and predicting a bright international future for the attacking midfielder.

