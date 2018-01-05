Aoife Mannion: Birmingham City Ladies defender signs new contract to 2019

Aoife Mannion has played in all five of Birmingham City's league games so far this term

Birmingham City Ladies' England Under-23 defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League One club until June 2019.

The 22-year-old has been a regular with the Blues since her debut in 2013.

"This is a huge signing for us," boss Marc Skinner told the club website. "For me, it's probably the key signing.

"Although we have not brought new players and we won't bring new players in this window, she was always the one I wanted to tie down."

Skinner added: "Aoife's a local girl, she's a Bluenose and I hope the fans see that although we have had a couple of girls going out, sometimes you need to sacrifice to allow your other players to stay at the club and thrive."

