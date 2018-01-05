Lewis Grabban: Sunderland allow Bournemouth striker to end loan spell early

Lewis Grabban scored 12 league goals for Sunderland, seven more than nearest scorer Aiden McGeady

Striker Lewis Grabban has returned to Bournemouth after he told Sunderland he wanted to end his season-long loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

Grabban, 29, was the top scorer during his five months with the Championship side, netting 12 goals in 20 games.

His last Black Cats appearance came with a goal in the 1-1 home draw with Birmingham on 23 December.

"Lewis informed us of his desire to leave and we wish him well," said Sunderland boss Chris Coleman.

"Throughout my time at the football club I have continually reiterated that I only wish to work with players who want to be here and work hard for Sunderland."

Grabban joined Sunderland in July 2017 when Simon Grayson was in charge, having had a similar loan spell with last season's play-off finalists Reading.