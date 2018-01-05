Liam Walsh: Bristol City sign Everton midfielder for undisclosed fee

Liam Walsh had been on Everton's books since the age of five

Bristol City have signed Everton midfielder Liam Walsh on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joined Birmingham City on a half-season loan from 31 August, but made just three Championship appearances for the St Andrew's club.

He cannot play in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Watford but will be eligible for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

The former England Under-18 player has previously played at Yeovil on loan.

"Liam gives us something slightly different. He loves getting on the ball and is a very good passer with both his left and right foot," head coach Lee Johnson told Bristol City's website.

"He's done very well on loan at Yeovil Town previously and I've tracked him for some time.

"He's a brilliant player, who can come in and compete immediately. Hopefully he can improve and he improves us."

