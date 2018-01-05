Ryan Leonard: Sheffield United agree terms to sign Southend midfielder

Ryan Leonard began his career at Plymouth, and also had a loan spell at Weston-Super-Mare

Sheffield United have agreed terms to sign midfielder Ryan Leonard, Southend United have confirmed.

Leonard, who can also play in defence, will now discuss personal terms and have a medical with the Blades.

The 25-year-old has been with the Shrimpers since moving from Plymouth Argyle in July 2011 and made 265 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored four goals in 29 games for the League One club this season, who are 17th in the table.

