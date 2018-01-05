Rangers' Jordan Thompson joins Livingston on loan

Jordan Thompson has not played first-team football this season

Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson has joined Livingston on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, whose Ibrox contract ends this summer, has made three first-team appearances for Rangers.

But his last game for the Premiership club was in July 2016 and he spent last season on loan to Raith Rovers.

The midfielder, who has a previous loan spell with Airdrieonians, played 32 times as the Kirkcaldy side were relegated from the Championship.

Livingston earlier this week sent midfielder Craig Henderson on loan to Cowdenbeath and the 16-year-old was on the bench for Tuesday's League Two draw with Montrose.