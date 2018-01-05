Jamie Walker: Hearts winger has Wigan Athletic medical

Jamie Walker has been dogged by hamstring problems this season

Hearts winger Jamie Walker has had a medical ahead of a proposed January transfer to English League One leaders Wigan Athletic.

Walker, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and travelled to Wigan on Friday.

The Scotland Under-21 cap was a target for Rangers during the summer after turning down a contract extension.

Hearts, where Walker has spent his entire professional career, rejected two bids from the Ibrox outfit.

A series of hamstring problems have restricted the winger to 16 appearances, yielding two goals, this term.

He has played in more than 190 fixtures for the Tynecastle side since earning his first-team debut in 2012, scoring 43 goals.

Hearts manager Craig Levein had last week played down talk of Walker departing in the near future, suggesting the club not yet had "any concrete stuff going through".

He also refused to discuss a move in the opposite direction for Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne.