Dundee United sign Watford's Brandon Mason and KA's Emil Lyng

Brandon Mason set up an FA Cup goal for Watford against Burton Albion

Dundee United have signed left-back Brandon Mason on loan from Watford and former Knattspyrnufelag Akureyra striker Emil Sigvardsen Lyng.

And defender Paul Quinn, 32, who signed for United in August after leaving Ross County, has agreed a contract extension until the summer.

Mason, 20, has appeared four times for the Hornets but none this season.

Like the 28-year-old Lyng, he has signed for the Scottish Championship outfit until the summer.

Esbjerg are among the clubs for whom Emil Lyng (centre) has played

Lyng scored nine goals in 21 games as KA finished seventh in the Icelandic top flight - the Dane's highest total for a season so far.

He began his career with AGF Aarhus before moving to Lille in France and spells with Zulte-Waragem in Belgium, Lausanne Sport in Switzerland and three clubs back in his homeland - Nordsjaelland, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

Lyng, who joined KA from Silkeborg last year, is a former Denmark Under-21 international.

United manager Csaba Laszlo had already this week added 23-year-old former Kilmarnock midfielder Craig Slater on loan from Colchester United.

The new signings could make their debuts on Saturday as United visit Falkirk.