Gethin Jones: Fleetwood Town sign defender from Everton on 'long-term' deal

Gethin Jones helped Barnsley to a 14th place finish in the Championship last season
Fleetwood Town have signed defender Gethin Jones from Premier League club Everton on a "long-term" contract.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at Championship side Barnsley last term, making 17 appearances for the Tykes.

"He can play both full-back positions. He is right-footed but played games for Barnsley on the left side," boss Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"For a club like us who needs players who cover certain positions, it is optimal to have a player like Gethin."

