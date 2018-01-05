Kylie Nolan: Bristol City Women sign Wales forward

Kylie Nolan made her senior international debut against Norway in 2016

Women's Super League 1 club Bristol City have signed forward Kylie Nolan on a short-term deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Wales at international level, has previously played for Cardiff Women.

"I've had a tough time with injury but I hope those problems are behind me now and I can push on and show what I can do," she told Bristol City's website.

Head coach Willie Kirk added: "I think Kylie will be a great addition to the group we have here."

