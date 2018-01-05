Roma drop Radja Nainggolan for NYE video

Radja Nainggolan has scored twice in 21 Roma appearances this season

Roma have dropped midfielder Radja Nainggolan for Saturday's Serie A game against Atalanta as punishment for his New Year's Eve celebrations.

He posted a live video on social media in which he drank, smoked and cursed.

"In accordance with the line dictated by the club and agreed by me and Nainggolan, the player won't be called up for the Atalanta match," boss Eusebio di Francesco said.

The Belgian, who has apologised, has been linked to Guangzhou Evergrande.