Newport County: Josh Sheehan joins from Swansea City

Josh Sheehan spent last season on loan with Newport

Newport County have re-signed midfielder Josh Sheehan from Swansea City on a permanent deal.

Sheehan, 22, scored seven goals for the Exiles last season in 25 appearances, before a serious knee injury cut short the deal and ended his season.

He was on a month-to-month contract with the Premier League club who have been assisting with his rehabilitation.

"There has been a lot of hard work from myself and the Chairman to get this deal done," said manager Michael Flynn.

The deal has been partly funded by Newport's Supporter's Club with Sheehan a free agent after his latest Swans deal ended on 3 January.