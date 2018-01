Liam Feeney (right) started his career at Salisbury FC

Cardiff City have extended the loan deal of winger Liam Feeney from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

The 31-year old initially joined in the summer transfer window and has made 13 appearances with three starts.

Feeney is eligible to take part in the FA Cup third round tie against Mansfield on 6 January.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock also wants to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window.