First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Inter Milan 0.
Fiorentina v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 2Laurini
- 20Pezzella
- 13Astori
- 3Biraghi
- 24Benassi
- 5Badelj
- 17Veretout
- 25Chiesa
- 9Simeone
- 77Théréau
Substitutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 6Sánchez
- 8Saponara
- 10Eysseric
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 22Cerofolini
- 27Lo Faso
- 28Bastião Dias
- 30Babacar
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 97Dragowski
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 37Skriniar
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 28mins
- 21Santon
- 5Gagliardini
- 11Vecino
- 10João Mário
- 20Valero IglesiasBooked at 11mins
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 17Karamoh
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 55Nagatomo
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- 98Lombardoni
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Astori.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Sportiello (Fiorentina) because of an injury.
João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Attempt saved. Davide Astori (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Germán Pezzella.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Davide Astori (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Booking
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davide Astori (Fiorentina).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Sportiello.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Sportiello.
Attempt saved. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Attempt missed. Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Offside, Inter Milan. João Mário tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Offside, Fiorentina. Marco Benassi tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone following a fast break.