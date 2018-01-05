Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Inter Milan0

Fiorentina v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2Laurini
  • 20Pezzella
  • 13Astori
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24Benassi
  • 5Badelj
  • 17Veretout
  • 25Chiesa
  • 9Simeone
  • 77Théréau

Substitutes

  • 4Milenkovic
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Saponara
  • 10Eysseric
  • 15Olivera
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 22Cerofolini
  • 27Lo Faso
  • 28Bastião Dias
  • 30Babacar
  • 31Franchescoli de Souza
  • 97Dragowski

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 28mins
  • 21Santon
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 11Vecino
  • 10João Mário
  • 20Valero IglesiasBooked at 11mins
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 17Karamoh
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
  • 98Lombardoni
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Inter Milan 0.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Astori.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marco Sportiello (Fiorentina) because of an injury.

João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Attempt saved. Davide Astori (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Germán Pezzella.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Davide Astori (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Booking

Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davide Astori (Fiorentina).

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Sportiello.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Sportiello.

Attempt saved. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.

Attempt missed. Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).

Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.

Offside, Inter Milan. João Mário tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

Offside, Fiorentina. Marco Benassi tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone following a fast break.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 5th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli19153142132948
2Juventus19152248153347
3Inter Milan20126234142042
4Roma18123329121739
5Lazio18114343222137
6Sampdoria189363426830
7Udinese199193327628
8Fiorentina207762820828
9Atalanta197662925427
10Torino1951042527-225
11AC Milan197482427-325
12Bologna197392327-424
13Chievo205782032-1222
14Sassuolo1963101329-1621
15Cagliari1962111830-1220
16Genoa194691522-718
17SPAL1936101933-1415
18Crotone1943121337-2415
19Hellas Verona1934121839-2113
20Benevento1911171041-314
View full Italian Serie A table

