Falkirk sign Hamilton's Louis Longridge on permanent deal

Louis Longridge scored his first Falkirk goal against Queen of the South

Louis Longridge has made his move from Hamilton Academical to Falkirk permanent after a spell on loan.

The 26-year-old striker switched to the Scottish Championship club in November and has now signed until the summer.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley told his club website: "Louis has made an impact since arriving at the club.

"He's a good lad who has done really well for us. He's got lots of energy and scored his first goal for the club last weekend."

Longridge joined Hamilton from junior club Bo'ness United in 2012 and went on to score 20 goals in 164 appearances for the Premiership outfit.

But almost half of those have been as a substitute and he joined the Bairns in search of regular first-team starts.

Longridge, who has scored one in eight outings for Hartley's side, added: "I have really enjoyed my time here so far and I am just glad to get the deal done.

"I am excited to be staying and now I can fully focus on Falkirk and try to help get us moving up the table."

Falkirk sit second bottom of the table ahead of Saturday's visit by second-top Dundee United.