Corey Whelan: Liverpool defender joins Yeovil Town on loan for rest of season

Corey Whelan featured for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in 2016

Young Liverpool defender Corey Whelan has joined League Two strugglers Yeovil on loan for the rest of the season.

Whelan, 20, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds, has signed on a six-month deal.

Subject to clearance, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will be in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Bradford City.

He becomes Yeovil's second January signing following the arrival of Barnsley midfielder Jared Bird.

