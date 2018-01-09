Ryan Leonard: Sheffield United sign Southend United midfielder

From the section

Ryan Leonard made 29 appearances in all competitions for Southend this season

Sheffield United have signed Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old would have been a free agent at the end of the season.

Leonard started his career with Plymouth Argyle before joining Southend in July 2011 and made 265 appearances for the Shrimpers.

"We want to add quality and Ryan fits that criteria," Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.