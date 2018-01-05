Jake Kean: Grimsby Town sign Sheffield Wednesday keeper on loan

Jake Kean started his career at Derby before spending six seasons with Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby have signed Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jake Kean on loan until the end of the season.

Kean has yet to make his debut for the Owls, having joined the club in July 2016 following his release by Championship rivals Norwich.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances for Mansfield last season after signing on loan in January 2017.

He could make his Mariners debut when they face Morecambe at Blundell Park in League Two on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.