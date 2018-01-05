BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho forgets what he was like in the past
What does Conte think of Mourinho's 'clown' comments?
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte responds to Jose Mourinho's comments about acting like "a clown" on the touchline, suggesting the Manchester United boss should remember how he used to behave.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired