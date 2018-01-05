Reuben Reid: Forest Green Rovers sign Exeter City forward

Reuben Reid has scored 117 goals so far in his professional career

Forest Green Rovers have signed forward Reuben Reid from fellow League Two club Exeter City on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old former Rotherham, Oldham and Plymouth man had been with Exeter since 2016, scoring 20 league goals for the St James Park outfit.

He played in 26 games for the Grecians this term, scoring eight times, but did not net in the league after September.

"It's an environment I can thrive in," Reid told Forest Green's club website.

"There's a lot of points to play for and I am joining here with the belief that relegation is not an option."

The Gloucestershire club are bottom of League Two - one point from safety - with 21 matches remaining.

"We're pleased," manager Mark Cooper added. "Reuben is a proven striker at this level and it gives us the option to play two up front with Christian [Doidge]."

