Sanmi Odelusi: Cheltenham Town sign former Colchester forward

Sanmi Odelusi
Sanmi Odelusi scored once in 11 appearances for Colchester earlier this season

Cheltenham Town have signed former Wigan and Colchester forward Sanmi Odelusi until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old began his career at Bolton and has also had loan spells with Milton Keynes Dons, Coventry, Rochdale and Blackpool.

"Sanmi has got good experience with the clubs he's been at and has got very good pace," said boss Gary Johnson.

Odelusi could face Colchester, with whom he spent the first half of this season, in League Two on Saturday.

