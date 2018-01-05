Aaron Ramsdale: Chesterfield sign Bournemouth goalkeeper on loan

Aaron Ramsdale watches from his goal during an England Under-20 friendly against Germany
Aaron Ramsdale has been capped three times by England at under-20 level

Chesterfield have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan until the end of the season.

Ramsdale joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in January 2016, but has yet to make his debut for the Premier League side.

The 19-year-old helped England win the European Under-19 Championship in July, starting every game.

"[Goalkeeping coach] Simon Tracey rates him very highly so we're delighted to have him," manager Jack Lester said.

