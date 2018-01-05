Antonee Robinson: Bolton Wanderers extend loan until end of season

Antonee Robinson played all 90 minutes of Bolton's 1-0 win against Hull on New Year's Day

Bolton Wanderers have extended the loan deal of defender Antonee Robinson from Premier League side Everton until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old initially joined the Trotters on loan until January and has made 20 appearances for the side.

"We're very pleased to have extended Antonee's loan as we look to keep our squad as strong as possible," boss Phil Parkinson told the club website.

"We are pleased with the progress he has made during his time with us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.