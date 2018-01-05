Paul Jones eyes promotion with Exeter City after loan move

Paul Jones has had spells at Peterborough, Crawley Town, Portsmouth and Norwich City since leaving Exeter in 2011

Paul Jones says his aim is to help Exeter City get promoted after rejoining the League Two club on loan.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has moved to St James Park from Norwich City until the end of the season.

Exeter were beaten play-off finalists last season and are seventh this term, two points behind Coventry in third.

"There's no better feeling than promotion. I had two with Exeter and one with Peterborough, and it's the best feeling in the world," Jones said.

"This club deserves to be up the leagues, that has to be the focal point this season."

Jones spent more than six seasons at Exeter, initially joining on loan in 2005 and going on to play 201 games as he helped them to back-to-back promotions from the Conference Premier to League One.

Having been a young keeper when he first moved to Exeter, Jones is now the older head alongside 22-year-olds Christy Pym and James Hamon.

"I suppose it's roles reversed from when I was last here," Jones told BBC Sport.

"Back then it was me as a youngster and Andy Marriott as the experienced one, now I'm in that role that I suppose."

Dan Seaborne, Dean Moxey and Ryan Harley are also back at the club having been part of the side which helped Exeter to their consecutive promotions in 2008 and 2009.

"Paul Tisdale is a really good manager," he said as he cited the current City boss as the main draw for him.

"He's consistent, there's stability and and it's enjoyable with him and that goes a long way in football. You know what you're getting from 'Tis', so it was a no-brainer for me."