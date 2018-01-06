Irish Premiership: Crues winger Whyte wins back-to-back player awards

Gavin Whyte celebrates scoring the winner against champions Linfield on 30 December

Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte has become the first player in eight years to win two straight NIFWA monthly awards.

Whyte helped the Crues to five wins and top spot in the Premiership in December with goals against Glenavon, Linfield, Cliftonville and Ballymena United.

"It is an incredible honour to win this award two times in a row. I would like to thank the football writers for picking me, once again," said Whyte.

"I have just kept my head down and did everything I could to help my team."

He added: "It is nice to score goals and win awards, but the main thing is that we are consistently winning games."

Striker Rory Patterson lifted both January and February trophies in 2010 while playing for Coleraine.

It is the fifth time Whyte has won the monthly award, leaving him just two behind record holders Glenn Ferguson and Gary Hamilton.