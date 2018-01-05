BBC Sport - Having their say on the Irish Cup fifth round
Having their say on the Irish Cup
- From the section Irish
Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey and Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay are among those looking ahead to the Irish Cup fifth round.
The Sky Blues take on Intermediate side Moyola Park while Glenavon visit Carrick Rangers.
There's also the lowdown on Linfield v Glebe Rangers and Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town.
