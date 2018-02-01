Jonny Evans: Alan Pardew warned Arsenal over late bid for defender

Jonny Evans joined West Brom from Manchester United for £8m in 2015

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has said Arsenal were warned about any late offers for defender Jonny Evans.

Albion turned down a deadline day bid of £12m for the 30-year-old. who they value at over £20m, despite having only 18 months left on his contract.

"It wasn't for lack of warning to Arsenal and to all the clubs," he said.

"I've sat here every week saying don't make a bid on the last day, because you're not going to get what you want, really."

Pardew added: "Unless it's a bid that's going to knock us off our chair, and it was no way near that. So they got probably the response they were expecting with that bid, I think."

As well as Arsenal, Manchester City had also expressed interest in the former Manchester United man.

Evans, who has played 67 times for Northern Ireland, started his career at Old Trafford where he won the Premier League three times. He moved to West Brom for £8m in 2015.

Pardew, who expects Evans to return from a hamstring injury to face Southampton on Saturday, said he was pleased with the way the January window had gone for the club overall.

"Jonny is a very very important player. He is a great player. He is part of the spine of the team and that's what I tried to strengthen this window.

"Jonny Evans hasn't moved on and we brought Daniel Sturridge to strengthen that area right through the middle of the pitch. I don't know which of the two was more important."