BBC Sport - Mauricio Pellegrino: Southampton boss hopes for change in on-field fortunes

Pellegrino bids to repay Saints' faith

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino hopes to repay the support shown in him by chairman Ralph Krueger.

Pellegrino takes his Saints side to Fulham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday as they look for a distraction from their Premier League form of no win in nine games.

Krueger, himself a qualified sports coach, has been offering advice to Pellegrino, who is also hoping to secure deals for a number of January transfer targets following the £75m departure of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool.

