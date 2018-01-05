Irish Cup fifth round: Minnows target upsets against senior clubs

Moyola Park's Aaron Harris and Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin with the Irish Cup

Maiden City and Glebe Rangers are among the teams aiming to produce a shock in Saturday's Irish Cup fifth round.

Intermediate side Maiden City visit Premiership leaders Crusaders while Championship club Glebe face holders Linfield at Windsor Park.

Lisburn Distillery go to title challengers Coleraine and Moyola Park will be out to stun Ballymena United.

"We've had Moyola watched and we want to make sure we're at our best," said Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey.

Ballymena's league game at Cliftonville on Tuesday night was abandoned at half-time because of high winds.

United are already through to the County Antrim Shield decider and League Cup semi-finals and Jeffrey is determined to see off their Intermediate opponents.

Stiff schedule

"Obviously we're pleased to have home advantage and playing 45 minutes less on Tuesday will help us as it's been a stiff schedule," added Jeffrey.

"We played Moyola in a pre-season friendly and it ended in a draw but for periods of the game they were the better team.

"The look forward to Saturday as the Irish Cup has a special place in the hearts of Ballymena supporters."

A possible upset could come at the Bangor Fuels Arena, where Ards go up against Steel & Sons Cup winners Crumlin Star.

There are just two all-Premiership ties with Glenavon at Carrick Rangers while Cliftonville entertain Warrenpoint Town.

Glenavon have won the Irish Cup twice in the last four years under Gary Hamilton and they start their bid against the Premiership strugglers.

"We'll be expecting a tough battle at Carrick - we never get it easy there and we'll need to be on top of our game," said Lurgan Blues coach Kris Lindsay.

"The Irish Cup is a competition we've had success in since Gary took over and it's something we want to continue.

"Obviously we were disappointed to go out in the semi-finals and we are going to try and win it again."