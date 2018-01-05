Irish Premiership: Midfielder Aaron Burns set for Linfield exit

Aaron Burns celebrates scoring one of his 91 goals for the Windsor Park club

Linfield midfielder Aaron Burns is poised to leave the club after not being offered a new contract with the Premiership champions.

The Blues have made the 25-year-old available to offers from clubs in the January transfer window.

Burns was a key player in last season's title success and has an impressive tally of 91 goals in 273 appearances.

He said: "I want to say a big thank you to the fans and club for 10 wonderful years I've spent at first team level."

Burns, who came through the Linfield Academy, had a brief spell at Portadown in 2013.

The Bandridge man has made just seven league starts for the Windsor Park side this season.

"Just been made aware I will not be receiving a new deal for next season," Burns added on Facebook.

"I have made countless friends and memories that will stay with me forever. I will always be a supporter. Thank you for everything."