Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss stands by referee comments after Chelsea game

Wenger faces an FA charge for behaviour at the draw with West Brom on 31 December and more scrutinty for comments in the first game around the New Year

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he serves football with "honesty and integrity" as the Football Association look into his comments about referees.

Wenger has been asked to respond to the FA about views he expressed on officiating before and after Wednesday's draw with Chelsea.

He says "nothing has changed" and stands by the comments "100%".

Wenger was also "shocked" to be charged for his behaviour after Sunday's draw at West Brom in a separate incident.

The Frenchman was angered by referee Mike Dean after his side's draw at The Hawthorns, where Calum Chambers conceded a late penalty for handball.

Wenger has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the FA's charge.

"From what I've heard and seen in tunnels and dressing rooms down the years, I'm surprised and shocked to be charged," he told reporters on Friday.

'It was a yellow card for Hazard'

Media playback is not supported on this device Penalties ‘concerning coincidence for me’ - Wenger

Wenger was also frustrated after Wednesday's draw with Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, where he called decisions made against Arsenal a "concerning coincidence".

Part of his anger stemmed from a penalty the away side won when Eden Hazard was adjudged by referee Anthony Taylor to be fouled by Hector Bellerin, a decision Wenger branded "farcical".

The FA wants his explanation of these comments by 18:00 on Tuesday 9 January.

"Yes I have been asked [to respond] and I maintain what I said in the press conference, 100%," he added. "Overall, basically nothing has changed. I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say, I say it."

"I respect everyone's opinion. I feel it was a yellow card for Hazard. I have the right to have an opinion."