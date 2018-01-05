BBC Sport - Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story
Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story
- From the section Football
Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy relives his 2011-12 season at Fleetwood Town, where his 31 league goals helped them win promotion to the football league.
READ MORE: Remembering Vardy's Fleetwood spell
Watch live coverage of Fleetwood Town v Leicester City in the FA Cup third round, Saturday 6 January, 12:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
