BBC Sport - Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy relives his 2011-12 season at Fleetwood Town, where his 31 league goals helped them win promotion to the football league.

READ MORE: Remembering Vardy's Fleetwood spell

Watch live coverage of Fleetwood Town v Leicester City in the FA Cup third round, Saturday 6 January, 12:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

