BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance
Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance
- From the section West Ham
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted with the way his side played after Pedro Obiang's wonder strike helped them claim a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 West Ham
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired