BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted with the way his side played after Pedro Obiang's wonder strike helped them claim a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 West Ham

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Video

Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger

Video

We deserved three points - Conte

Video

Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola

Video

Watford showed Man City too much respect - Silva

Video

Spurs were lucky but deserved win - Pochettino

Video

Assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal - Carvalhal

Video

Persistence rewarded with late Carroll winner - Moyes

Video

Tired minds cost Baggies a point - Pardew

Video

Saints didn't read game well enough - Pellegrino

Video

Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' Palace work rate

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

Burnley have come a long way in a year - Dyche

Video

Huddersfield didn't take chances - Wagner

Video

Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton

Video

We made it difficult for ourselves - Cherries boss Howe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired