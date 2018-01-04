BBC Sport - Football club angry about stock car damage to pitch at Ballymena
Football club angry about stock car damage to Ballymena pitch
Irish
Irish Premiership club Ballymena United are upset about damage to the pitch caused during a stock car racing event on New Year's Day.
Team manager David Jeffrey said he was saddened while Philip Thompson from the local council, who own the ground, said they wanted to minimise damage to the pitch during such events.
