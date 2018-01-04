Konstantinos Mavropanos: Arsenal sign Greek centre-back from PAS Giannina

PAS Giannina
Konstantinos Mavropanos made his senior debut in April

Arsenal have signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old centre-back made his senior debut in April and has 16 appearances in the Greek Superleague.

The Greece under-21 international is reported to have cost the Gunners £1.8m and will be loaned out, with Werder Bremen in advanced talks.

"He's not ready to play for us. We'll give him out on loan," said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Wednesday.

