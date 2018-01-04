Lamar Reynolds: Newport County forward joins Leyton Orient on loan

From the section

Leyton Orient are 19th in the National League, eight points above the relegation zone

National League side Leyton Orient have signed Newport County forward Lamar Reynolds until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal in 14 appearances for the Exiles in all competitions this season.

Reynolds, a product of Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy, joined Newport last summer after a spell with Brentwood Town.

He is eligible to make his debut for the O's in their home game against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

