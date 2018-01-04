Jimmy Nicholl: Rangers appoint Falkirk number two as new assistant

Jimmy Nicholl says he is relishing a return to Rangers

Rangers have confirmed Jimmy Nicholl as their new assistant manager.

The Northern Irishman, 61, joins his former club after leaving his assistant role to Paul Hartley at Championship outfit Falkirk.

Nicholl, who enjoyed two previous spells at Rangers, expressed delight at returning to Ibrox.

"I know so many of the staff and the guys in the Academy - that's great as it means I'm not walking into a strange environment," he told Rangers TV.

Nicholl, who also had a spell as a player at Manchester United and managed Raith Rovers to a Scottish League Cup win in 1994, will continue to work with Northern Ireland, having assisted their manager Michael O'Neill since 2015.

"I got the opportunity all those years ago with John Greig and Jock Wallace, and then I thought that was going to be it, I'd had my wee spell and fulfilled one of my ambitions," Nicholl said of his first spell as a player at Ibrox.

"Then, three years later I was back with Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. Then, again I thought that was it after that.

"For the last three years I've been doing the Northern Ireland stuff with Michael O'Neill and checking up on players, and I enjoyed that break from full-time football.

"There comes a time when it gets to you though and you realise you miss the day-to-day stuff.

"But [Falkirk manager] Paul Hartley gave me an opportunity to get back into it at Falkirk, and I'm disappointed to be leaving them in the same position [second bottom of the Championship] as we arrived."