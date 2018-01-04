Aaron Drinan: Ipswich Town sign teenage Waterford striker

Ipswich host Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed teenage striker Aaron Drinan from Irish club Waterford for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who has been training with the Tractor Boys since October, has agreed a contract until 2021.

"He hasn't looked out of place. The only frustrating thing is he hasn't been able to play, but he's ready to go now," said manager Mick McCarthy.

Drinan could feature in Saturday's FA Cup home tie against Sheffield United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.