Kieffer Moore: Grant McCann advises Peterborough not to sign Ipswich striker

Only Peterborough striker Jack Marriott has more League One goals this season than Kieffer Moore

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has advised the club not to sign Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore as it would be a "big financial commitment".

Posh director of football Barry Fry said on Wednesday that a fee had been agreed for the 25-year-old forward.

Moore spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham, scoring 13 goals for the Millers in League One.

"As much as I'd like the boy here to give us help, he is going to cost a lot of money," McCann said.

"The club have tried with Ipswich but he's expensive and it's something I'd probably advise the chairman and Barry to stay away from, because it is a big financial commitment.

"The chairman and Barry will make that decision."

Meanwhile, McCann says Posh striker Ricky Miller will leave as soon as the club receive an "acceptable" offer, although he is keen to keep midfielder Callum Chettle when he returns from his loan spell at AFC Fylde.

"He'll not be walking away from this club at the end of the season," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"The club will take up his one-year option - I'm sure there'll be a new deal in place for him."