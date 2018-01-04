Lewis Kinsella: Aldershot sign Colchester United left-back on loan

Lewis Kinsella joined Colchester in August 2016 and has had loan seplls with Luton and Kidderminster

Left-back Lewis Kinsella has joined National League high-flyers Aldershot Town on loan from Colchester United until 3 February.

The 23-year-old, who played in the academies at Arsenal and Aston Villa, has made 29 appearances for The U's.

Aldershot boss Gary Waddock said: "We've been looking for a left-back for quite some time.

"Lewis has got experience and has played at a higher level - and we're all hoping that it's the right fit."

