Lewis Kinsella: Aldershot sign Colchester United left-back on loan

Lewis Kinsella
Lewis Kinsella joined Colchester in August 2016 and has had loan seplls with Luton and Kidderminster

Left-back Lewis Kinsella has joined National League high-flyers Aldershot Town on loan from Colchester United until 3 February.

The 23-year-old, who played in the academies at Arsenal and Aston Villa, has made 29 appearances for The U's.

Aldershot boss Gary Waddock said: "We've been looking for a left-back for quite some time.

"Lewis has got experience and has played at a higher level - and we're all hoping that it's the right fit."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired