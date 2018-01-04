Sam Cosgrove signs new Carlisle United deal until end of the season

Sam Cosgrove signed professional terms with Wigan but was later released

Carlisle United have signed striker Sam Cosgrove on a short-term deal until the end of the season after his initial contract expired.

The 21-year-old signed for the Cumbrians in August following his release by Wigan Athletic and made eight appearances in all competitions.

"He certainly has all of the attributes," manager Keith Curle said.

Meanwhile, defender James Brown has extended his loan spell from Millwall until the end of the season.

Curle said: "James has settled well, and I know the fans have appreciated his energy and determination levels in the games he's played."

