Tony Pulis adds David Kemp and Jonathan Gould to Middlesbrough staff

David Kemp (left) has been working with Tony Pulis since the latter's spell at Portsmouth

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has appointed long-time assistant David Kemp and goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould to his staff.

Kemp, 64, first linked up with Pulis at Portsmouth, and subsequently followed him to Stoke, Plymouth, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

Former Coventry, Bradford and Celtic goalkeeper Gould, 49, worked with the pair at West Bromwich Albion.

Former Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate will remain on the coaching staff.

Pulis was named Middlesbrough manager on Boxing Day, replacing Garry Monk at the Riverside.