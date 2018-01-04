Forest Green Rovers sign Farrend Rawson and Gavin Gunning
League Two side Forest Green have signed Derby defender Farrend Rawson and ex-Port Vale defender Gavin Gunning on 18-month deals.
Rawson failed to make an appearance for the Rams and joins Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old centre-half made 14 appearances on loan at League Two club Accrington this season
Gunning, 26, left Port Vale on 1 January at the end of his contract, having made 27 appearances this season.
The Valiants had hoped to sign the former Blackburn defender to a new deal, but he could now make his Forest Green debut against his former club on Saturday.
