Darron Gibson: Sunderland midfielder faces three-month absence with groin injury

Darron Gibson has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland this season

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson will be out for between eight and 12 weeks with a groin problem, says manager Chris Coleman.

Gibson, 30, has been a regular in since Coleman took over the post in November, making 18 appearances before pulling up with the injury against Barnsley.

The former Wales boss has 12 first-team players unavailable at present.

"We've got one more opinion to get before we decide if it's surgery," Coleman said.

"It's a big blow for us. We've not got a player who can pass the ball like him."

The Republic of Ireland international has had a mixed time on Wearside.

He was relegated with the Black Cats last term after making a January 2017 move from Everton and was then internally disciplined on the eve of the season after being filmed criticising team-mates by fans, but has since made himself a feature of Coleman's side.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are hopeful of adding to the squad, potentially before Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough.

"There may be something on Thursday possibly, it's not 100% guaranteed but we're quite far down the line with one player," Coleman added.

"I'm hoping that could be the first of two, three or four new faces between now and the end of the window. It'd be nice to have some fresh faces in to lift the lads and give us a boost."