Myles Beerman: Rangers defender joins Queen of the South on loan

Queen of the South have signed Rangers defender Myles Beerman on loan until the end of the season.

The Maltese left-back, 18, has made seven appearances for the Gers first team, but has not featured this term.

Beerman earned his international debut in June, as Malta beat Ukraine.

"I am delighted that Myles has decided to join us rather than some of our Scottish Championship rivals who were also interested in signing him," Queens manager Gary Naysmith said.

"He is a young player with a big future ahead of him and hopefully we can help to further his development and he in return can help us in the second half of the season.

"Although only 18, Myles has already made several appearances for Rangers' first team as well as making his full international debut for Malta. He will give us another option on the left-hand side of the pitch and is comfortable playing as a left-back, wing-back or a left midfielder."

Queen of the South, who sit sixth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off positions, have also recalled striker Ross Ferguson from a loan at League Two Annan Athletic.

Queens have also confirmed that Callum Tapping has left the club to join Brechin City.