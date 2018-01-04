Rob Dickie: Reading defender joins Oxford United on permanent deal

England Under-19 international Rob Dickie had loan spells with Basingstoke, Cheltenham and Lincoln during his time at Reading

League One side Oxford United have signed defender Rob Dickie from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Lincoln City, making 23 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club.

Centre-back Dickie, whose only outing for the Royals came in May 2016, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"He is strong, has a fantastic attitude and good technical attributes," U's manager Pep Clotet said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.