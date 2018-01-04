Rob Dickie: Reading defender joins Oxford United on permanent deal
League One side Oxford United have signed defender Rob Dickie from Reading for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Lincoln City, making 23 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club.
Centre-back Dickie, whose only outing for the Royals came in May 2016, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.
"He is strong, has a fantastic attitude and good technical attributes," U's manager Pep Clotet said.
