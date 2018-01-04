Mark Hughes would be 'disappointed' if Stoke were not 'upfront' over his future

Mark Hughes was appointed at Stoke in 2013 and is the fourth longest-serving manager at a Premier League club

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says he would be "disappointed" if the club were not "upfront and honest" with him about his future.

BBC Sport reported on Tuesday that the club were considering Hughes' future after the home defeat by Newcastle.

Hughes, who has been preparing for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Coventry, met with chairman Peter Coates on Thursday.

"Why would I seek reassurance? I don't need it," said Hughes. "I did not attempt to ask about my future."

Stoke are in the Premier League relegation zone having lost seven of their past 10 games, but Hughes said he went into the meeting with Coates with "the sole purpose of understanding what were are doing in January".

The Potters have taken 20 points from their opening 22 league games this season - their worst haul at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1984-85, when they had just 11 points.

Speaking about his relationship with the owners, Hughes added: "I would be disappointed if they weren't upfront and honest.

"That's the type of people they are. It's a difficult situation for everyone. They don't want their team and appointments to fail. They back good people with ability and let them get on with the job. That's what they have always done."