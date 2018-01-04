Jared Bird: Yeovil Town sign Barnsley midfielder on loan

Jared Bird warms up ahead of Barnsley's game with Sheffield United in August 2017
Jared Bird made his Barnsley debut against Nottingham Forest in August

League Two side Yeovil have signed Barnsley midfielder Jared Bird on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bird has made four senior appearances for Barnsley and recently signed a new contract to stay with the Championship side until the summer of 2020.

The 20-year-old could make his Yeovil debut when they face Bradford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"Jared's a very good player with all the attributes I feel this club needs," Glovers boss Darren Way said.

