Jared Bird: Yeovil Town sign Barnsley midfielder on loan

Jared Bird made his Barnsley debut against Nottingham Forest in August

League Two side Yeovil have signed Barnsley midfielder Jared Bird on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bird has made four senior appearances for Barnsley and recently signed a new contract to stay with the Championship side until the summer of 2020.

The 20-year-old could make his Yeovil debut when they face Bradford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"Jared's a very good player with all the attributes I feel this club needs," Glovers boss Darren Way said.

