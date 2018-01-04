Tom King: Stevenage sign Millwall goalkeeper on loan

Tom King has 47 career league appearances to his name

Stevenage have signed Millwall goalkeeper Tom King on loan for the rest of the season after he signed a new 18-month contract with the Lions.

The 22-year-old has only played two EFL Cup games for Millwall this season but featured 17 times last term as they gained promotion to the Championship.

King had spells on loan with Welling and Braintree in the 2015-16 campaign.

The ex-England Under-17 international is available for Boro's FA Cup third-round tie against Reading on Saturday.

