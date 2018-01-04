Ike Ugbo: Chelsea striker joins MK Dons on loan after Barnsley spell

Ike Ugbo helped Chelsea's youth side win the UEFA Youth League, FA Youth Cup and Under-18 Premier League before joining Barnsley

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo has joined League One side MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

Ugbo, 19, joined Championship club Barnsley in July on a season-long loan, which was cut short on Wednesday.

The England Under-20 forward, who has represented Chelsea in the EFL Trophy, scored once in 18 games for the Tykes.

"The players MK Dons have helped develop over the years like Dele Alli and Benik Afobe inspired me to come here," he told the club website.

Dons manager Robbie Neilson said: "Ike was one of our main targets during the summer but he went to the Championship. We're really pleased, though, that it's worked out for us in January."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.